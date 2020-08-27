Early this morning wheat shot 6 to 10 cents higher ahead of USDA’s Export Sales figures. Minneapolis spring wheat is leading the bull charge, Brugler Marketing said.
Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging attributes some of the credit for higher wheat prices this morning, to the potential for lower exports from the EU this year due to a sharp fall in French soft wheat production.
“The market remains in a short-term uptrend channel but the upside looks limited due to record world ending stocks and the lack of a major weather issue on the horizon,” The Hightower Report said this morning.