The wheat market traded mixed overnight, and that action is expected to continue throughout the day, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Canada’s wheat crop is expected to see significant losses with estimates closer to 23.0 mmt versus 35.0 mmt last year,” she said. “Exports could be down as much as 12.0 mmt if current situation continues on into August.”
EU weather is causing concerns about the quality of the wheat crop in France and Germany, Total Farm Marketing said. That is helping to support the September Chicago contract.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.