Wheat

  Updated

Wheat markets are continuing to sell off as a rough week concludes, CHS Hedging said. “Spring wheat planting is still a slow go for many folks in North Dakota and Minnesota with pesky rains this week,” they said.

“A few months into the war in Ukraine, demand for Russian wheat remains strong, and there is little sign that exports will fall soon,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Grain futures prices

Breaking News