While the wheat market closed mixed on Wednesday, overnight action was lower, Brugler Marketing said. This morning, Chicago SRW is 4 to 5 cents lower, with KC HRW about 4 cents lower.
According to The Hightower Report, wheat prices were unable to follow-through on Tuesday’s positive reversal and finished with a small loss yesterday, but no technical damage was done. KC wheat is down 4 1/4 cents, taking it to its lowest level since Dec. 16, The Hightower Report said.
