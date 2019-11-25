With snow expected across the U.S. and other adverse conditions around the world, wheat saw some sizable gains today, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. She said wheat prices are also stronger overall in the world, which is supportive to the market.
A possible tight Chicago and Kansas City delivery situation gave support to the wheat market today, ADM Investor Services said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
Grain futures prices