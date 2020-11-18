The winter wheat crop rating was on the disappointing side at 45% Good to excellent, which continues to fall under the five-year average of 54%, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
The wheat market bounced overnight on borrowed strength in the row crops and weakness in the US dollar, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Prices drew underlying support from ongoing dryness in Argentina and the US Southern Plains. Gains were limited from a decent sized Australian wheat crop lurking overhead.