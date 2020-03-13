Wheat export sales totaled 480,757 metric tonnes, with 452,257 of that for 2019-20, according to Allendale. This was over the 225,000 to 675,000 trade expectation. It was also the best sale for this specific week in six years, Allendale said.
Brugler Marketing says wheat is trading 3 to 5 cents higher this morning. Global demand concerns were the primary market issue yesterday, with a flight to cash. March wheat contracts will expire today. Chicago wheat was down the most with 6 1/2 to 9 cent losses. KC HRW futures were 2 3/4 to 3 cents lower at the close.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.