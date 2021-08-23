 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat

A limited supply of quality wheat was supporting markets Monday.

“Wheat futures seem to have found a tight range to trade in after their rally and pull back, supported by short supply of quality wheat in world markets,” Scott Strand, with ADM Investor Services, said. “December Matif milling wheat futures were up 2.00 euros/MT (4.5 cents/bu).”

“Weekly wheat exports were near 24 mln bu. vs. 21 last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Season to date exports are near 208 vs. 229 last year. USDA goal is 875 vs. 992 last year. U.S. wheat export prices remain a premium to EU and Black Sea prices. Most look for U.S. 2021 wheat carryout near 555 vs. USDA 627.”

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Strong markets continue to feed off “the friendly WASDE report” last week, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

On the European front, the German wheat crop estimate was cut following the heat wave to 22.4M tons and SovEcon lowered Russian production fro…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Plants in northern regions and the Cordoba province of Argentina are struggling with dryness, aggravated by high temperatures, the Buenos Aire…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“All three wheat classes saw minor bumps of 2-7 cents higher today, but it appeared to mostly be a technical bounce and support from a weaker …

