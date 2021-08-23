A limited supply of quality wheat was supporting markets Monday.
“Wheat futures seem to have found a tight range to trade in after their rally and pull back, supported by short supply of quality wheat in world markets,” Scott Strand, with ADM Investor Services, said. “December Matif milling wheat futures were up 2.00 euros/MT (4.5 cents/bu).”
“Weekly wheat exports were near 24 mln bu. vs. 21 last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Season to date exports are near 208 vs. 229 last year. USDA goal is 875 vs. 992 last year. U.S. wheat export prices remain a premium to EU and Black Sea prices. Most look for U.S. 2021 wheat carryout near 555 vs. USDA 627.”
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.