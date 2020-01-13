“Wheat futures traded lower giving back most of Fridays gains,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Tight US, EU and Russia supplies has helped rally wheat futures esp versus corn. Some spread liquidation today is helping corn but weighing on wheat. Open interest in Chicago wheat futures has been going up since November.”
“Weekly US wheat exports were near 17 mln bu vs 20 last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Season to date exports are near 565 mln bu vs 495 last year. USDA left their estimate of US exports on Friday at 975 mln bu versus 936 last year. Key could be competition from EU and Black Sea.”