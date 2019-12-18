The IEG Vantage team (formerly Informa) estimates that 2020 U.S. wheat planting will be 44.3 million acres. That would be a 1.3-million acre reduction vs. 2019 and 9.43% below the 5-year average.
Wheat has found some support from the newly imposed taxes in Argentina as world markets could look to the U.S. to make up for shortfalls out of Argentina, said Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.