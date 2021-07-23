This weekend and next week should be warm and dry across hard red spring wheat area as harvest wraps up. For now, prices are in the stages of correcting from higher trade leading to an overbought technical position, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Strategie Grains lowered its estimate of France’s soft wheat crop to between 37-37.5 million metric tons due to poorer yields expected in northern areas, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging. The estimate was 38 MMT last week; last year France produced 29 MMT.