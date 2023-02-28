May’s wheat contract hit its lowest point since September of 2021, CHS Hedging noted overnight. New condition ratings for wheat are overall lower in Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska, but significantly higher in Oklahoma as well in South Dakota and Texas.
“Spot basis bids for hard red winter wheat delivered to elevators across the southern U.S. Plains held mostly steady on Monday, grain dealers said,” ADM Investor Services said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.