Wheat futures continues to trade lower as lower Russia wheat prices continues to offer resistance, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.

China is beginning an initiative to negotiate with Russia and end the war in Ukraine which may be pressuring futures, according to Total Farm …

Despite the turmoil in the Black Sea region and uncertainty of the grain corridor extension, wheat prices led all prices lower as Russia’s cas…

Private estimates from Ukraine have the 2023-24 grain output at 64.8 million metric tons, compared to 72.7 million in 2022-23. That includes a…

Traders continue to watch moisture in the U.S. as well as the situation in Ukraine. “Wheat made a steep drop on improving moisture in the U.S.…