Russian wheat exports are expected to increase in September as they have record wheat production, CHS Hedging said. “Futures are lower but have been in a choppy pattern this week.”
Chicago wheat futures are struggling to break out above resistance, Blue Line Futures said. “The stronger U.S. dollar may be acting as a headwind in the near term,” they said. “If the dollar were to retreat, we could see that spur a breakout above resistance.”
