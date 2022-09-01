 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Russian wheat exports are expected to increase in September as they have record wheat production, CHS Hedging said. “Futures are lower but have been in a choppy pattern this week.”

Chicago wheat futures are struggling to break out above resistance, Blue Line Futures said. “The stronger U.S. dollar may be acting as a headwind in the near term,” they said. “If the dollar were to retreat, we could see that spur a breakout above resistance.”

Grain futures prices

