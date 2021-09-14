There is some concern about dryness in Australia leading to lower wheat and canola yields, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.
The French Ag Ministry reduced their wheat crop to 36.1 MMT, citing yield and quality concerns for the 600k MT cut, while Ukraine’s UkrAgroConsult raised their wheat output forecast by 700k MT to 31.2 MMT, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
Grain futures prices, links to charts.