“High prices and freight cost limits new aggressive buying,” ADM Investor Services said. There are reports Russia may ration wheat exports which is offering support to the market, they said.
“U.S. wheat export sales have been poor in seven of the past eight weeks,” Allendale said. “Thursday’s report was low at -18% from normal. We have yet to see any real pickup in export interest from recent production concerns among competitors.”
