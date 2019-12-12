Wheat prices improved throughout the day, despite early pressure in the markets, ADM Investor Services said. “Talk of good progress in the China/US trade negotiation helped to spark the turnaround,” they noted.

“Kansas City led the way higher on continued dry weather concerns in the Plains states and an impressive technical picture as prices pushed through the 10, 21, 40, 50, and 100-day moving averages,” Stewart-Peterson said. “If these moving averages can hold as support and prices manage to break above the previous high on November 29th then the stage is set for a potential rally to near 4.70.”

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

Links to charts

Sign up for our weekly CropWatch newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.