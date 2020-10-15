Argentina estimated 8% of its central wheat areas will be abandoned due to dry weather, ADM Investor Services said this morning.
Japan purchased 87.1 MMT of U.S. wheat in their weekly tender, Joe Barker of CHS Hedging said this morning. Barker’s outlook for today is for wheat prices to go 2 to 5 cents higher as “the U.S. bread belt is still dry.”
Some weakness in the U.S. dollar, along with talk that some rains for Russia are improving recent dryness were factors to spark some selling, The Hightower Report said this morning.