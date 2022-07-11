 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

“Wheat futures gapped higher, above and beyond their respective 200-day moving averages to start the week,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

People are also reading…

The market remains oversold and heat for the spring wheat crop plus potential strength in the other grains should help to support wheat prices, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Wheat futures look to continue their technical rebound after seeing prices drastically cut the previous few weeks, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Wheat markets were lower as the Winter Wheat harvest is expanding through the Great Plains and Midwest. Trends are down in all three markets. …

Wheat

Wheat futures had a fairly strong day.

Wheat

Wheat is expected to trade lower as there are no signs of support for prices yet, however, the world supply of wheat is very tight which could…

Wheat

Wheat markets have shown bearish tendencies “for a while now,” Blue Line Futures said, but the market is moving to significant levels. “The ch…

Wheat

Wheat futures had another strong day, with more than 50 cent gains in some contracts, CHS Hedging said. “Rumors of export business picking up …

Wheat

“Futures were down hard at one point today but came back to finish the day lower but well off the lows,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, s…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News