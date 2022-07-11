“Wheat futures gapped higher, above and beyond their respective 200-day moving averages to start the week,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
The market remains oversold and heat for the spring wheat crop plus potential strength in the other grains should help to support wheat prices, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Wheat futures look to continue their technical rebound after seeing prices drastically cut the previous few weeks, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said this morning.