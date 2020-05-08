Wheat markets saw a mix of support and opposition. “The wheat market opened lower on slow demand and plentiful supplies,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew support near the close on freeze concerns in the SRW, spillover strength in the row crops and position squaring ahead of the USDA data on Tuesday.
“Wheat futures were mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wheat futures continue to find pressure due to better weather in parts of Europe and Black Sea. It is still dry across parts of US HRW areas. US north hemisphere weather will need to be near normal to achieve estimates of record 2020 crops. Some though are forecasting drop in World demand.”