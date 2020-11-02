“The wheat market traded both sides with pressure stemming from continued bouts of profit taking,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices turned higher on ideas of increased demand and hopes that China will look to the U.S. for wheat. KC takes the lead. Additional support stemmed from the emergence of the bargain hunters.”
Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said, “Some linked the buying to talk that cold and dry weather could stress the Russia wheat crop. There was also talk that China sold 2.7 mmt wheat from the reserve. … Wheat may have also been supported by new global demand of 1.0 mmt with Turkey, Syria and North Africa demand improving.”
