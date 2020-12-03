“If you are bullish wheat, this is not a bad spot to give it a go,” Blue Line Futures said. “If you have been short, we would tell you to consider.”
“New lows in the dollar combined with a bounce in row crops may also be allowing the wheat complex to form a near-term bottom after breaking out to the downside to start the week and new month,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Wheat exports were pegged at 446,400 tonnes, the middle of estimated ranges.
