Wheat

“Wheat futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Improving weather in US HRW crop area especially KS and higher than average US SRW crop ratings offered resistance. Lower EU wheat prices also offered resistance. Forecast of drier US north plains weather and lower than expected USDA rating of the US HRS crop offered support.”

“The wheat market was under pressure as well, with good weather and the possibility of higher HRW yields weighing on the market,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Kansas felt the brunt of the lower price action, while both Chicago and Minneapolis wheat managed to get off the mat and close 8-10 cents off daily lows. As goes corn and soybeans, so does wheat.”

