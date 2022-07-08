Wheat futures had another strong day, with more than 50 cent gains in some contracts, CHS Hedging said. “Rumors of export business picking up with the drop in future provided a bit of a support.”
The wheat crop led the way higher today, as Argentina’s wheat crop is “also struggling with dry conditions,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Another factor is that futures are still oversold.”
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.