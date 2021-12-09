 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat continued trading lower, breaking near-term support overnight, Total Farm Marketing said. Today’s report is expected to slow slightly lower carryouts and slightly lower demand, they said, noting that the overall U.S./World supply and demand for next marketing year is the key of the day.

Weekly export reports are showing net sales of 239,000 metric tons of wheat, which is “up noticeably” from previous weeks, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. Wheat is expected to follow corn and soybeans lower earlier in trade today ahead of the report release.

