There hasn't been much new news today, leading to some position squaring ahead of the holiday trade in the wheat market, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. "Global supplies are plentiful and competition is fierce, which makes it tough for the U.S. to compete."
"There is talk about a higher price trend for corn in December," ADM Investor Services said. "Some feel wheat prices may follow corn given slowdown in cash movement."
