Wheat gains are based on a drier European weather trend, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.
Winter wheat markets are leading the upward motion, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
Wheat and soybeans are trading at weekly highs this morning and corn to close to weekly highs, noted John Payne of Daniels Trading.
At the same time, spring wheat is slowly trending higher from the May 18 low as wet conditions led to some prevent plant acres with more rain on the way this weekend as planting comes to an end, Sanderson said.