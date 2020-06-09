Analysts said that Russian wheat export prices for new crop (due to be harvested over the summer months of June to August) rose last week as the market anticipates dry weather will lead to lower volumes in part of Russia’s south, Allendale reported.
Winter wheat harvest was 7% complete according to USDA. The average pre-report trade estimate was 12%. Texas was 53% harvested as of June 7, and OK was 19%, Brugler Marketing reported. Spring wheat was shown at 97% planted as of Sunday; the five-yr average is 99%. Spring wheat emergence is 81%, up from 67% last week