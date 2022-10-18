The wheat market is pulling back this morning “after seeing a weak close yesterday afternoon,” CHS Hedging said. Futures traded around 15 cents higher early Monday before settling down in the afternoon.
“December wheat futures are softer in the early morning,” Blue Line futures said. “From a risk/reward perspective this may be worth a look to the long side, a break and close below would neutralize that thesis.”
