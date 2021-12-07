Wheat markets were “narrowly mixed” in the overnight session after Monday’s gains, Total Farm Marketing said. “Rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine may shove prices higher and keep the positive trend alive ahead of Thursday’s WASDE report.”
Global wheat prices are expected to keep rising according to an Australian government forecaster, ADM Investor Services said. “Heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of Australia’s east coast will delay harvests and result in some crop losses. The larger impact will be on grain quality, with a higher-than-usual proportion of the crop being lower-value feed-grade wheat,” they said.
