A forecast snow even just ahead of the cold wave is expected to limit a winter kill threat for all but 5% of the hard red winter wheat in the Northern Plains and all but 20% of soft red winter wheat in central Missouri and southern Illinois, according to Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

The market remains in a short-term downtrend in spite of a pickup in business, according to The Hightower Report. South Korea is tendering to buy nearly 32,000 tons of milling wheat from the United States and Canada. Jordan is tendering for 120,000 tons of wheat. News that Russia was still able to participate in the Egypt tender was seen as a negative force.

