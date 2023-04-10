Related to this story

Markets are mixed to start the day as Kansas City and Minneapolis markets are picking back up after losses, CHS Hedging said. “KC wheat is goi…

Wheat markets are stronger today, CHS Hedging said, “getting support from low winter wheat conditions released yesterday afternoon by the USDA.”

Despite negative wheat numbers from the USDA on Friday, acres 49.8MA (ly-45.9) & stocks – 946 MB (exp – 928), May wht closed steady on the…

Analysts are watching a winter storm that will hit the Upper Midwest this week.

“The weekly export sales report showed 193,645 MT of wheat was sold for the week that ended March 30,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was up 28…