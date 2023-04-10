People are also reading…
“KC wheat had an up and down day but finished strong, with May up 11 ½ cents,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Traders may be pricing in some concern that Russia is still talking about potentially pulling out of the UN grain deal. WASDE wheat estimates: U.S. ending stocks 574 mln bushels, World ending stocks 267.06 MMT.”
Traders continue to watch wheat export news as well. “Export inspections at 12 mln bu. were in line with expectations,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “YTD inspections at 632 mln are down 3% from year ago, in line with the USDA forecast.”