Wheat

Concerns over tension in Russia and Ukraine have traders on edge in the wheat market, Total Farm Marketing said. “There are questions surrounding USDA’s estimate of Russia and EU wheat exports.”

“We’ve moved our bias to Neutral/Bearish for the time being,” Blue Line Futures said. “We’ve been around long enough to see Russia/Ukraine tensions offer some powerful moves to the upside, but generally lead to some great selling opportunities.”

