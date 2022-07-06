Wheat markets have shown bearish tendencies “for a while now,” Blue Line Futures said, but the market is moving to significant levels. “The chart still looks ugly as sin, but as with corn, there's a good risk/reward trade to the buy side at these levels, whether that be short covering or initiating a new position.”
Wheat markets “remain volatile,” CHS Hedging said. U.S. wheat is now some of the cheapest in the world, which may cause more demand, but “macro-related selling” continues.
