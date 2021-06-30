“As expected the market breezed over the wheat stats in the report today and all three classes of wheat followed the corn and soybean markets higher,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “All wheat acres were reported at 46.743 mln acres, compared to the pre-report estimate of 45.940.”
“Wheat futures traded higher and closed near session high,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wheat futures followed sharp gains in corn. WU was up 33 cents and near 6.79. WHU was up 32 cents and near 6.59. MWU was up 35 cents and near 8.49. US 46.7 2021 mln wheat acres suggest a 2021/22 carryout near 760 vs USDA 770.”