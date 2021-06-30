 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

“As expected the market breezed over the wheat stats in the report today and all three classes of wheat followed the corn and soybean markets higher,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “All wheat acres were reported at 46.743 mln acres, compared to the pre-report estimate of 45.940.”

“Wheat futures traded higher and closed near session high,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wheat futures followed sharp gains in corn. WU was up 33 cents and near 6.79. WHU was up 32 cents and near 6.59. MWU was up 35 cents and near 8.49. US 46.7 2021 mln wheat acres suggest a 2021/22 carryout near 760 vs USDA 770.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Northwestern US plains are bracing for triple digit temps while rains are headed for soft wheat areas where crops can’t tolerate much more rai…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Winter wheat futures posted decent gains overnight led by spring wheat,” Total Farm Marketing reported. The September wheat contracts hold th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Some are concerned that continued dry and warm weather could drop final North Dakota spring wheat yields with farmers harvesting 75% of plante…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“KC wheat will face harvest pressure over the next week, I expect a harvest low made sometime in the next 10 days,” said John Payne of Daniels…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market was "pressured" by other grains today as selling stayed prevalent in those markets, however Minneapolis wheat stayed strong, …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Corn prices are trending lower and resistance is building a the moving averages, John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said. “Spring wheat has po…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News