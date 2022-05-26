Recent losses in wheat have giving the appearance of a bearish trend, but CHS Hedging said the trend “remains higher” overall. They noted the persistent worries about the world supply of wheat will continue to limit losses in the wheat market.
“The U.S. North Plains and Canada will see more rains which could slow final spring wheat plantings and increase prevent plant acres,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The U.S. South Plains forecast is drier.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.