 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

Recent losses in wheat have giving the appearance of a bearish trend, but CHS Hedging said the trend “remains higher” overall. They noted the persistent worries about the world supply of wheat will continue to limit losses in the wheat market.

“The U.S. North Plains and Canada will see more rains which could slow final spring wheat plantings and increase prevent plant acres,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The U.S. South Plains forecast is drier.”

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Wheat markets are continuing to sell off as a rough week concludes, CHS Hedging said. “Spring wheat planting is still a slow go for many folks…

Wheat

Part of Friday’s wheat losses were driven by the UN stating that negotiations were underway with Russia to develop humanitarian corridors to e…

Wheat

The wheat market rebounded after the past few days of weakness, according to CHS Hedging. Prices drew support from a bout of bargain buying an…

Wheat

Higher trade is expected in wheat today “as weather is a concern,” CHS Hedging said. “Planting progress in the Northern Plains is stalled. Thi…

Wheat

New-crop wheat commitments are about average compared to the past five years, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “You could look at that two…

Wheat

Talk of Russia allowing Ukraine to export wheat is “thumping” the market, but prices bounced off their lows “on uncertainty Russia will act on…

Wheat

Reports from the Rosario Board of Trade suggest Argentinian wheat farmers have forward contracted 8.2 million metric tons of wheat for export,…

Wheat

The crop tour is showing “below average winter wheat yields,” according to Reuters. Crop scouts are in the middle of their three-day tour in K…

Wheat

All three classes of wheat were lower with the market having lost all that was gained from the India wheat export ban impact on the market, ac…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News