Wheat markets are trading higher this morning due to a recent uptick in export demand as several countries across the globe have recently issued tenders, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said.
French consultancy firm Agritel has reported that they see the 2020 French soft wheat harvest at 29.2 million metric tons, down from 39.5 million in 2019.
A recent rally in U.S. wheat prices now has U.S. hard red winter wheat export prices $5 to $10 dollars above German/Baltic and $20 above Russia. This could slow demand for U.S. wheat exports, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.