“The trend for all three U.S. wheat markets is lower with an uncertain new season ahead,” CHS Hedging said. “Crop conditions look generally favorable in Europe and around the Black Sea region, Spain and Italy are drier as are the southwestern U.S. Plains.”
Russian wheat production “is expected to plunge,” ADM Investor Services said. “Reduction in acreage is seen as the primary reason for the slide, SovEcon says. However, the firm adds that next year’s crop will be back close to the five-year average for the Russian crop size, and sizable ending stocks being carried over into next year are expected to keep world wheat prices low.”
