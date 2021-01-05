The wheat market has been following the grains higher “in recent sessions,” Total Farm Marketing said, but traders are watching export demand and shipments out of the Black Sea.
The weaker dollar is supporting the grain exports, including wheat, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. “Wheat conditions are seeing some improvement with much needed moisture, but futures are buoyed by strength in corn,” he said.
