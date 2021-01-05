 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

The wheat market has been following the grains higher “in recent sessions,” Total Farm Marketing said, but traders are watching export demand and shipments out of the Black Sea.

The weaker dollar is supporting the grain exports, including wheat, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. “Wheat conditions are seeing some improvement with much needed moisture, but futures are buoyed by strength in corn,” he said.

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat markets are quiet this morning, with the winter wheat lower, and Minneapolis mixed, said Michaela White of CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures closed mixed in a wide range, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat “lagged” behind corn and soybeans, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said, but still managed to see gains today to close out the year. “Profi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Despite some “mild pressure” overnight, wheat prices jumped today as a new low in the U.S. Dollar made it more impressive in the global export…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Algeria paid a new high near $292 for wheat. Wheat prices may be supported by higher corn and soybean prices and needed rains across US plains…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News