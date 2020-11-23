“The wheat market traded higher in sympathy with the row crops and outside markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Gains were limited in KC from weekend rain events across the US Southern Plains, with more chances for beneficial moisture later this week. Mpls lost ground against KC and Chicago on intermarket spread activity.”
“Wheat futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wheat futures continue to trade mix fundamentals. Managed funds have reduced their net long in Chicago wheat. This due to low export demand. Weekly US wheat exports are 455 mln bu. versus 454 last year. USDA goal is 975 versus 965 last year.”