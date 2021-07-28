 Skip to main content
Wheat

Choppy trade in the wheat complex is expected as the Wheat Quality Councils’ tour moves into day three in the Dakotas, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging. The wheat tour can be followed on Twitter @hedgeit or #wheattour21.

On the first day of the tour, the average yield was 29.2 bu./acre or 35% below 2019 and 32% below 5-year average, said Steve Freed of ADM Investors. The range was from 0 bu./acre to 62.8 bu./acre.

CropWatch Weekly Update

