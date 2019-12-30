Wheat prices rose on hopes that the Phase One trade deal will include Chinese purchases of U.S. wheat, said Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging. Chinese wheat purchases from the European Union are expected reach nearly 1 million metric tons this season.
There was talk that China may have a tariff-rate quota of more than 9 million metric tons of wheat, and that a sizable portion of that quota may come from the United States following the signing of the Phase One trade deal next month, The Hightower Report said.