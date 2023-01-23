People are also reading…
“Wheat was under pressure from beneficial moisture across winter wheat country over the weekend, along with forecast for more chances for moisture this week,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “IHS market pegs the 2023 spring wheat acreage at 11.2 mln compared to 11.4 previously.”
“Weekend snowfall across Western Kansas were better than expected providing roughly .50” – 1.00” of rainfall equivalent,” Mark Soderberg, with CHS Hedging, said. “Export inspections at 12 mln bu. were at the low end of expectations. YTD inspections at 469 mln bu. are down 4% from YA, in line with the USDA forecast.”