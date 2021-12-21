Strength in the wheat markets came from cash, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. “There are also some eyes on the dry conditions in the dormant winter wheat on the southern/central plains. Iran is also back in the market for a tender after making purchases last week.”
“Wheat futures also found support from talk that Omicron virus despite spreading quickly may be weaker than the Wuhan and Delta virus,” ADM Investor Services said.
