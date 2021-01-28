“A rally back to recent highs in the dollar is viewed as a negative factor for wheat trade, but the availability of U.S. wheat supplies versus Black Sea and Australia are still viewed as supportive for the market,” Total Farm Marketing said.
A late rally at the end of the overnight session has markets hovering around positive results, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. This move is largely on momentum from corn and soybeans.
