After the rallies in wheat in past days, today marked the return of some of those gains, Stewart-Peterson said. “Weather is still supportive for wheat harvest going into the weekend, and what hot weather is expected is believed to affect the last 20-30% of the crop unharvested very little to any at all,” they said.
Exports were “stronger than expected,” The Hightower Report said, but weren’t able to hold off the profit-taking today in wheat. “Traders see a global exportable surplus of wheat on the world market,” they said.
