On what was generally a very quiet day of trading, wheat markets still managed to have a choppy day before closing higher on Wednesday.
“All three wheat classes closed higher on choppy trade,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said.
“Wheat futures ended higher on unwinding long corn and short wheat spreads,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Weak commodity prices on fears of a slowdown of global raw material demand and stagflation offers resistance. U.S. HRW export prices are $50/60 dollars per tonne over Germany wheat.”
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.