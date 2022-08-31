 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

On what was generally a very quiet day of trading, wheat markets still managed to have a choppy day before closing higher on Wednesday.

“All three wheat classes closed higher on choppy trade,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said.

“Wheat futures ended higher on unwinding long corn and short wheat spreads,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Weak commodity prices on fears of a slowdown of global raw material demand and stagflation offers resistance. U.S. HRW export prices are $50/60 dollars per tonne over Germany wheat.”

