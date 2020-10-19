Long-awaited rains arrived in part of Russia’s winter wheat-sowing regions over the weekend after dry weather, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. The head of the IKAR agriculture consultancy said more rains are still needed in these regions.
The market remains in a steep uptrend with growing concerns for the winter wheat crops from the U.S. and especially Russia, The Hightower Report said. There is rain in the forecast, but not enough to ease concerns that portions of the crop in both countries will not be well-established ahead of dormancy.