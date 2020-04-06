“The wheat market traded higher on export ideas and dryness in the Black Sea Region, especially southern parts of Russia, and cold temps throughout the US Southern Plains area this week,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices retreated as the day wore on from disappointing weekly export inspections.”
“Wheat futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of Russia domestic logistic problems and Middle East buyers may buy wheat to add to strategic reserve has helped prices. US SRW basis has dropped on talk that US panic buying may be slowing. Lack of restaurant demand may cause a slowdown in total demand.”