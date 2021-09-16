“The wheat market took a step back from recent moves higher from production cuts to the US, Canadian, EU and Black Sea wheat crops,” CHS Hedging’s Ami L. Heesch said. Expect more consolidation after the recent strength in the market, she said.
“Technically, prices look to settle into a choppy pattern after forcing their way back into a convergence of moving averages,” Total Farm Marketing said. “An overnight jump in the dollar is weighing on sentiment ahead of weekly exports.”
