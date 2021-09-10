Wheat markets are mixed as improved conditions in Australia, Argentina and Canada are leading to “bigger than expected supplies” in the global market, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
“We’ll see if U.S. supplies are gaining any traction with global wheat prices increasing, potentially making U.S. wheat more competitive in this morning’s USDA Weekly Export Sales report,” Total Farm Marketing said.
